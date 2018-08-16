MARYLAND

City trades bike-share for dockless systems

Baltimore has traded its bike-share program for a pilot program offering dockless scooters and bikes.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday that the city has entered into agreements with Bird and Lime to each place 1,000 scooters or bikes on the streets, at no cost to the city. Bird launched a pilot fleet of more than 60 dockless, electric scooters in Baltimore earlier this summer.

According to the Department of Transportation, the shuttered bike-share program cost the city a total of $3.2 million. It promised an eventual 500 bicycles at 50 docking stations, but the system never met its expansion goals amid widespread theft and a maintenance backlog.

Bird and Lime will be required to offer discounts to low-income customers.

— Associated Press

Stallion hit by car

has been euthanized

A 2-year-old stallion struck by a car last week at a national park on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been euthanized.

Although the Assateague Island National Seashore said Adriana’s Yankee Prince was able to move around without much difficulty after being hit, he was found down in a salt marsh and unable to stand Wednesday morning. National Seashore spokeswoman Liz Davis told news outlets the horse was euthanized that day.

The total population of the Maryland herd is now at 78, with 20 stallions and 58 mares. Two other horses were reported missing and presumed dead after Assateague’s July census.

— Associated Press

the region

Wind carries Western wildfire smoke to East

Lest anyone living in the D.C. area think Western wildfires are a problem 3,000 miles away, they might take a whiff of the air in their own backyard. Yes, high-altitude winds have carried the smoke across the country into the Mid-Atlantic region.

“I walked outside earlier and definitely smelled wildfire smoke,” @annikaep tweeted from downtown Washington on Wednesday.

Capital Weather Gang readers queried on Twitter reported smelling smoke all over the region.

In a forecast Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted that the jet stream, the fast-moving current of upper level winds, would carry smoke across the country but had expected it to remain “above the surface.”

However, some of it has found its way toward the ground.

Joel Dreessen, an air quality forecaster for Maryland’s Department of Environment, confirmed the smoke is affecting the air we breathe. He said the smoke had wafted over the air above us for “many” days but had “made its way to the surface in noticeable fashion” as of Thursday. He noted that several constituents of smoke were detected in elevated quantities including fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide and black carbon.

— Capital Weather Gang