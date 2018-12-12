BALTIMORE — In an effort to reduce gun violence, Baltimore leaders have announced a gun buyback program.

News outlets report that Mayor Catherine Pugh and Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle announced Tuesday that city residents can exchange their weapons for money on three days this month.

The program is designed to cut violence crime by cutting the number of guns in circulation. It’s the first time in six years Baltimore has tried this approach.

High-capacity magazines are worth $25, long guns and revolvers are worth $100, semi-automatic weapons are worth $200 and fully automatic weapons are worth $500.

Tuggle says they’ve placed a premium on semi-automatics over revolvers because the former is used disproportionately in violent crimes in the city.

The dates are Dec. 17, 19 and 21.

