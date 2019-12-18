Workers use paper sheets to track their hours, rather than the electronic fingerprint system used by other agencies, and sometimes submit overtime requests without justification, the report says. A manager at the agency told the inspector general’s office that they didn’t think the agency was dealing with overtime abuse, “just some people gaming the system.”

The agency has struggled to recruit and retain workers, Deputy Director Matthew W. Garbark said in a written response to the report. He said the agency is working to switch from the paper time sheets to fingerprint scanners and is planning to overhaul overtime approval procedures.

“We recognize there have been management issues and that employees have not risen to the standards expected of them,” he wrote. “We are swiftly addressing these issues and creating sustainable solutions to prevent future negligence.”

