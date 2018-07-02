BALTIMORE — Water rates have increased in Baltimore for the third consecutive year, prompting residents to protest outside of City Hall.

The Baltimore Sun reports rates jumped Sunday by about 9 percent in the city and by an average of nearly 14 percent in the county. The price of water in the city has doubled over the past eight years. City officials say Baltimore’s rate increase will help fund projects like the $2 billion in repairs needed for the sewage system.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen and Councilwoman Shannon Sneed attended the Monday demonstration outside City Hall. Cohen says nearly a quarter of all service requests in District 1 relate to water bills.

