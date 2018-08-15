MARYLAND

Driver charged with

DUI twice in 1 day

The same Maryland woman was arrested twice on the same day by the same state trooper on the same charge: driving under the influence, the Maryland state police said.

In fact, the state police said both arrests were made within 20 minutes on Saturday morning.

Matters began shortly after midnight, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the state police, as the trooper was on patrol in the area of Route 40 in Rosedale, Md. The area is just east of Baltimore City. The trooper saw a vehicle exceeding the speed limit and passing on a shoulder, the police said.

The trooper stopped the vehicle. Its driver was taken into custody, and brought to a Baltimore County police station, the police said. After processing, the police said, she was released to another driver.

Less than 20 minutes later, the police said, the trooper was back on patrol. The police said he saw the driver of the car he had stopped return to the vehicle. She got in, police said, and drove away.

Police said Stephanie Ringgold, 33, of Baltimore was charged twice with DUI. The trooper was not named.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

U-Va. begins digitizing

Julian Bond's papers

Civil rights activist, author and politician Julian Bond spent the last 20 years of his career teaching at the University of Virginia.

The school possesses copies of many of his papers, speeches and other works in its special collections archives. Up until now, those materials have been difficult to access, requiring a visit to the archives. The university is looking to change that.

On Tuesday, the school launched a project to transcribe his collection of documents and publish them in a digital archive accessible to anyone.

Aug. 15 is the three-year anniversary of Bond’s death. Over the course of a remarkable career, he founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and Southern Poverty Law Center, served in the Georgia state legislature and served as chairman of the NAACP. Bond also was an outspoken supporter of civil rights and gay and lesbian rights.

— Associated Press