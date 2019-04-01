FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh delivers an address during her inauguration ceremony inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore. Maryland’s chief accountant is calling for Pugh to step down, calling the latest revelations about lucrative deals to sell her self-published children’s books “brazen, cartoonish corruption.” In a Monday, April 1, 2019 tweet, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot wrote: “The Mayor has to resign — now.” His comments came on the same day that Kaiser Permanente disclosed that it paid Pugh’s limited liability company about $114,000 for roughly 20,000 copies of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books. (Patrick Semansky, File/Associated Press)