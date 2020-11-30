“Don’t come this year,” Bob Hosier, who started the tradition in 1982, posted on ChristmasStreet.com, the website he maintains. “Take a year off, go to other places where people can stretch out, and that way there will be no issues about social distancing.”

City Council member-elect Odette Ramos, a Democrat who will represent the 14th District after she is sworn in in December, has been planning with neighbors about how to handle any potential crowds and will distribute signs to encourage social distancing and mask-wearing for those who do visit.

Contact information for city health and police officials has been distributed to homeowners on the block, Ramos said, in case crowds gather and refuse to disperse.

“It would be great if people could skip it this year and come back for a bigger and better next year,” Ramos said.

The block, typically closed to traffic by the city on weekend nights during the holidays to allow people to enjoy the lights, will probably remain open to allow people to view it from their cars, Ramos said.

But the council member-elect thinks closing the street would, in fact, provide more room for social distancing — and she worries that leaving it open to traffic will force pedestrian visitors to crowd the sidewalks.

“I think there’s going to be a little bit of trial and error,” she said.

Baltimore has halted all special event permits amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Maryland and across the country, according to James Bentley, a spokesman for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young (D).

The Mayor’s Christmas Parade is canceled this year, and the annual Washington Monument Lighting is occurring virtually, in a 30-minute televised special Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on WJZ-TV, without all the usual food vendors and festivities at Mount Vernon Place.

The Union Square Association’s Cookie Tour, now in its 35th year, will be virtual, said Debra Rahl, one of the organizers. Normally, hundreds of visitors stop in and enjoy a cookie at about 20 different houses in the neighborhood.

Instead of visiting in person, the public can pay $20 for a video tour of five houses and a cookie cookbook with recipes to make at home.

“We certainly are going to miss having our guests come through,” said Rahl, 66, who has lived on South Stricker Street for 40 years. “We hope they’ll come see us next year. We hope they enjoy this little piece of Christmas we’re putting on virtually this year.”

While Santa is only a maybe this year and some neighbors are scaling back their displays, the notion of not putting up their usual 34th Street Christmas decorations this year never crossed the Hosiers’ minds.

“We’re going to turn the lights on and enjoy the holiday,” Bob Hosier said.