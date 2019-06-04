

Jessica Zuback, left, of Woodbine, Md., dances with her mother, Kathy Zuback, in April during Club 1111 at the League for People with Disabilities in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/AP)

By the time the doors open 15 minutes early this Saturday night, dozens are lined up to get inside. Women wear wedges and bodysuits that hug their curves. Men sport collared shirts and their favorite sneakers. Some have caregivers guiding them; others need wheelchairs. Many wear the signature T-shirts stamped with the logo, Club 1111.

It’s the long-awaited evening when the League for People with Disabilities transforms into a glittering nightclub for disabled adults. The classrooms become dance floors, with DJs playing pounding club music. Merchandise, such as sunglasses and blinking rings, is stacked up and ready to be sold, and volunteers wait in a makeshift spa to do fingernails and put on temporary tattoos. A lounge with dim lights is set up for chilling.

The only one of its kind in Maryland and possibly the country, Club 1111 is where hundreds come to dance and make friends. Some want to find love. All are drawn because of the sense of safety, the feeling that no one is judging them, that they can be like anyone else out for the night.

“It is one of my favorite places in the whole wide world,” says Stephen Jones, 29, one of 503 people to pack the club this night.

Much has happened in the past 30 years to try to give disabled people a life that looks the same as for anyone without special needs. People who would have at one time been institutionalized are living in group homes. Sheltered workshops are closing as people are moving into integrated workplaces that embrace what is called the “neurodiversity” movement. And social opportunities are growing to include specific dating sites, cruises and proms.

But adults with disabilities, like Jones, yearn for more opportunities to socialize. Club 1111 stands out for how often it is held — once a month — and for how many people it draws. Local, state and national advocates are not aware of another event like it in the country.

“Whatever you come looking for, you can find it here,” says Janice Jackson, 59, of Northeast Baltimore, who uses a wheelchair after being paralyzed in 1984 when she was hit by a car. “We see a lot of relationships blossom. Some fail. Love is always in the air here at Club 1111.

“Everybody feels free here.”

Organizers said most clubgoers have intellectual and developmental disabilities, about a quarter use a wheelchair and roughly 1 in 10 have visual impairment.

A nurse and behavioral specialist are on duty to respond when emergencies arise, such as a dancer getting dehydrated or a clubgoer suffering a mental health crisis. Hallways and doorways are wide enough for wheelchairs. The flashing lights on the dance floor are programmed with the advice of a neurologist so they will not trigger seizures. Sodas come in plastic cups with lids and flexible straws so they’re easy to drink and won’t be spilled.

Early in the night, Jessica Zuback, 23, of Woodbine starts out in the spa. She gets her nails painted pink to match the dress and eye shadow she picked out. Then she heads to the dance floor with her mom, Kathy Zuback. They swing each other in circles, laughing and jumping in rhythm to a remix of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

The sound vibrates through the room — Take my hand, we’ll make it I swear — and Jessica Zuback extends her hand, incorporating a cheer routine into her dance moves.

She has a rare chromosomal abnormality, and her mom says it has been hard for her to find places to socialize since she graduated from high school.

“When you see her dancing on the dance floor, it is pure joy,” Kathy Zuback says. Her daughter wanted to find more friends, a cherished thing that has happened since they started coming a year and a half ago. Outside the club, she usually connects to her new friends over video chat. They often talk about her favorite topic: My Little Pony.

“This is very important to her, because she gets to express herself,” her mother says. “This place is amazing.”



Clubgoers mingle in the outdoor square to cool off. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/AP)

Nearby in the lounge, a quiet place where “mocktails” are served — with fruit punch, Sprite, cherries and tiny paper umbrellas — Jones is watching an LL Cool J video, “I Need Love,” on an iPhone.

When I’m alone in my room, sometimes I stare at the wall. . . . For the first time in my life, I see I need love.

Jones, who has a developmental disability, is mulling his life. “I’m looking for someone to treat me right,” he says.

The lounge door opens to the courtyard, where people are smoking, pairing off and making calls.

At the edge of a dance floor, where walkers have been pushed to the side and caretakers observe from seats, Alex Gordon is finishing up some barbecue chips. He likes to go to the club for a night out of the house, to listen to music and see people he knows.

Gordon, who is profoundly autistic, depends on his parents and caretakers at his Owings Mills group home to have social experiences, says his mother, Renee Gordon of Pikesville. Her son goes to lots of special outings, but building and keeping relationships takes coordination. Like many people with severe disabilities, she said, her son can’t pick up the phone and ask a friend to hang out. He didn’t make his first friend, his roommate Sam McDaniel, until he was 21.

For his mom, who has seen her son struggle in the wider world, watching him at the club is powerful. “It always takes my breath away,” she says.

Under the club lights, McDaniel, who has Down syndrome, is dancing with his girlfriend, Mary Shird. They bend their knees in and out for the butterfly and step side to side. They look like they could be on “Dancing with the Stars.”

They were at the club when Shird noticed him, she says.

“I was dancing real good,” she says, “and he dances real good.”

Shird, who has an intellectual disability, lives with her aunt, Roxie Moye, in Federal Hill. She and McDaniel meet up for dinner and trips to the movies, or visits to the ice cream shop, but their favorite date night is at the club.

Moye said Club 1111 is an ideal place for her niece to experience a night out, with built-in protections — for instance, everyone who shows up on the MobilityLink transit service gets a pictures taken to make sure each gets a ride when it’s time to go home.

“When I first got there, I couldn’t stop crying,” Moye says. “I was so overjoyed.”

The club opened in January 2015. David Greenberg, the league’s president, says it was originally conceived as a fundraiser, to help pay for services the league offers.

Seeing the crowd that first night, he knew they had hit on something special. The club grew quickly, with as many as 700 people packing in from all over the state. When enough sponsorships didn’t come through, though, the league changed plans and started charging $10 at the door to cover snacks, security, entertainment and cleanup.

Greenberg and other advocates say the ultimate goal is “full inclusion,” meaning people with disabilities should be integrated into all aspects of life. There are issues such as stigma and medical problems that can make that tough. But none of that matters here.

“This is their club,” Greenberg says. “Here, they feel like people without a disability would feel.”

Providing a venue for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to date and make love connections is not without its complications.

Carol Orth, clinical supervisor for Adult Autism and Developmental Disorders Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, says broaching the topic of intimate relationships for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities can be tricky. The discussion usually happens when a person is interested in a relationship or is exhibiting inappropriate sexual behavior.

At about a quarter to 10, when the club is getting ready to shut down, the overhead lights blare on, breaking the spell. Twenty-nine people are still dancing to Beyoncé’s “Sorry.”

In the next minutes, volunteers rush to get patrons to the correct MobilityLink ride.

The last couple dancing, Maritta Diggs of Arbutus and her longtime boyfriend, Kerron Godfrey of Windsor Mill, are kissing. His arm is around her neck.

Sorry, I ain’t sorry.

He takes out his camera and snaps a selfie with her. As the DJ starts to take down the speakers, the couple keep dancing, holding on to each other — and the night, for a few more moments.



Clubgoers on the dance floor last month during Club 1111. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/AP)

