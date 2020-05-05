“We had hoped to have a different outcome and have been trying valiantly the last several years to build a sustainable future,” leaders wrote in an email to the IND community. The leaders cited declining enrollment, financial difficulties and a need to raise millions of dollars with at least $5 million in building repairs as among the reasons for closing.
According to the school’s history, its first class graduated in July 1864 as cannon fire from the Civil War could be heard in the distance. In the 1970s, as other preparatory schools moved out to the suburbs, IND stayed at its East Baltimore campus.
