Joe Colgan never considered Liberty ships, those workhorses of the American War effort during World War II, as his friends. Until he met the SS John W. Brown.

“The last Liberty ship I got off, I swore to God I would never get on another one,” the 93-year-old U.S. Navy Armed Guard veteran said, recalling the day a friend suggested he visit the ship, at the time a new arrival in Baltimore. Volunteers were working to make it seaworthy once again, with an eye toward creating a combination floating museum, classroom and training vessel. Half a century earlier, he’d disembarked from a Liberty ship in San Francisco, happy to leave the war behind.

But the friend was persistent and eventually got Colgan aboard. Another 20 members of the Armed Guard were also there, and he was hooked. “I went back, and the camaraderie started all over again,” Colgan said.

He spent the next 30 years helping to keep the John W. Brown running.

But come September, the John W. Brown could be homeless.

The 440-foot-long gray vessel is one of only two fully operational Liberty ships, which transported vast numbers of military personnel and countless tons of cargo during the war — and the only one sailing regularly out of the port city where it was built. It’s berthed at Pier C in the Canton neighborhood, on property owned by ­Rukert Terminals. But a five-year agreement to provide a free home for the John W. Brown — which Rukert agreed to when it paid the state $2 million for the pier in 2014 — expires in September. The nonprofit volunteer group that restored and maintains the ship is looking for new digs.

“We’ve spent a good bit of time looking for a new, permanent home, but we haven’t really had a whole lot of luck,” said Richard Bauman, 65, a retired ship pilot for the state of Maryland who serves as captain and master of the John W. Brown. “They’re not going to throw us out, but they run a business, and they would like to have us find a place where we can stay permanently.”

Officials with Project Liberty Ship say all parties are working to find a permanent home.

“We wish them well, and we told them we’ll work with them,” said Rukert chief executive Norman Rukert Jr. “We’re not going to say on October 1 that they have to go.”

Rukert declined to answer further questions.

But finding a permanent home won’t be easy. Fewer than a dozen commercial piers in the area are large enough to handle the ship, said Michael Barnes, a member of the nonprofit group’s board.

The John W. Brown operates on a budget of about $1 million a year, Barnes said, almost all raised through donations and fees. Project Liberty Ship officials figure it would have cost about $15,000 a month to rent the Canton pier, and they’re expecting to spend about that much, possibly more, for a new space. They’re even willing to consider purchasing a pier, Barnes said.

“The bottom line is: We really don’t expect anybody to give us a free pier,” he said.