The Lincoln Memorial, seen Feb 12., will be repaired and refurbished with the help of a gift from philanthropist David Rubenstein. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

The errant antiaircraft bullets gouged the building in 1942. The gold Mylar confetti fluttered to the roof during the year 2000 festivities. The cracks in the huge marble blocks formed when the 2011 earthquake shook the massive structure.

For almost a century the timeless Lincoln Memorial has stood exposed to the sun, wind and rain as Washington changed around it and marked it with evidence of the passage of time.

Now it is getting a $25 million top-to-bottom makeover, and Thursday the National Park Service provided a glimpse of how the project is going and showed some of the work that has to be done.

Park Service experts trooped up a narrow internal stairway and then scaled several levels of construction scaffolding to reach the roof of the memorial and the so-called “Penthouse,” a smaller structure that sits stop the roof.

They showed where the Aug. 23, 2011, magnitude-5.8 earthquake had nudged some of the giant blocks of Colorado Yule marble out of place, caused long, jagged cracks and broke off pieces of the stone.

Much of the work underway now is aimed at replacing the failing, almost 30-year old roof. When the old roof slates were removed, workers discovered numerous bits of gold confetti from the 2000 celebration marking the millennium.

“It’s all over the place,” said Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst.

Extensive work also is planned on the earthquake-damaged stone and deteriorated caulk between the blocks. Litterst also pointed out a baseball-size gouge in the marble of the Penthouse’s ornate outer wall that was made by an errant antiaircraft bullet in 1942.

It was in the midst of World War II. The gun was set up on a nearby bridge to defend the city against air attack. And the gunner accidentally pulled the trigger, hitting the memorial in several places.

It was the only time the memorial has ever come under fire, friendly fire at that, he said.

The project is probably the biggest overhaul of the building since the structure was dedicated in 1922, officials have said. It is being funded largely through an $18 million donation from billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein.

The memorial, which attracts 7 million visitors a year, was thronged Thursday. It will remain open during the work, although parts of it may be closed off from time to time.

The marble-columned edifice, which houses the 120-ton statue of a seated and contemplative Abraham Lincoln, is one of the most elegant and hallowed memorials in the ­country.

Construction began in 1914. It was dedicated May 30, 1922, in the presence of Lincoln’s 78-year-old son, Robert Lincoln.