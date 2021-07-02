In early June, a five-mile walk in Ocean City, Md., revealed the need for seasonal workers. Right where the expressway ends and boardwalk begins, is a public tennis center where a 20-year-old employee said he is the only returning tennis instructor from the past few years. A few steps away, Bad Monkey raised wages for line cooks from $15 to $20 an hour and bumped up the price of crab cakes from $16 to $19. Two miles south, Jolly Roger Amusement Parks shortened its water park, GoCart, mini golf and amusement park hours to spread out its workforce as much as possible, while at Ocean City’s southern tip, Sportland Arcade closed on a Tuesday morning because its skeleton staff was too tired from long weekend shifts.