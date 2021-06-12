Their neighbors Melissa Dunn and George Henderson say they didn’t see the bear but discovered signs that it had been in their yard including damaged bird feeders and destroyed plants in their garden.
David Grast, the Richmond District Wildlife Biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said bears are active at this time of year and that people should consider emptying bird feeders that also attract hungry bears, while also securing their trash.
State wildlife officials said that in Central Virginia, sightings are possible in parts of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Hanover counties.