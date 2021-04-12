Regular readers of Washington’s newspapers would have been familiar with the envoy — and the squirrel. Bebe Thomsen was the wife of Germany’s top diplomat in Washington, Hans Thomsen. Bebe had brought the red squirrel with her from Germany when the couple moved to Washington in 1936.

It was named Bienchen, which meant “little bee.” It wore a silver bell on a bit of ribbon around its neck.

“Whenever she goes for a stroll, he sits on her shoulder,” the Star wrote in March 1937. “When at home he drapes himself around her neck like a lovely fur neckpiece. No man is allowed to come near, and many a guest politely bending over to kiss Frau Thomsen’s hand has received a vicious bite from ‘Bienchen.’ ”

There was Bienchen in a nutshell: cute as the dickens but equipped with lacerating teeth. Later, some Washingtonians would wonder if that described Bebe Thomsen, too.

She was auburn-haired, brown-eyed, fluent in four languages and always dressed elegantly. She and her dapper husband were fixtures on the prewar Washington party circuit.

“She was obviously an eccentric character, but she was one of the most interesting people on the diplomatic scene at that time,” said Harvey Solomon, author of “Such Splendid Prisons,” a book on the temporary internment of Axis diplomats at luxury resorts after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“They were considered a dashing couple. He was suave and handsome. She was beautiful, always being written up for the clothing that she wore. They got a lot of attention. I guess the squirrel was just an extra little thing they had that no one else did.”

If you ignored the fact that Herr Thomsen represented the government of the murderous Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, you might have found them charming.

Bienchen wasn’t Bebe’s only pet. She claimed to have 66 animals at the couple’s house on Colorado Avenue NW near Rock Creek Park. There was a cocker spaniel, along with gray squirrels, flying squirrels and birds. She also owned a horse, Kitty-Carr, that she rode with local hunt clubs.

But Bienchen was her favorite, the animal that woke her every morning with a kiss. In the weeks following its disappearance — out an open window, it was surmised — Bebe lost eight pounds from worrying.

In the fall of 1939, Bebe had something else to worry about. Hitler had invaded Poland and the party invitations suddenly dried up. Few members of Washington society wanted to be seen with the Thomsens.

Bebe maintained that she opposed Hitler. While walking on the beach at Rehoboth with Washington Post columnist Eva Hinton, she explained how “she loathed Hitler and how she was trying every way in her power to help persecuted German friends escape out of Naziland.”

Thomsen told Hinton to keep their conversation in confidence, but then Hinton discovered she had said the same thing to multiple people. Thomsen was either being incredibly indiscreet — or she was fishing for information.

After the war, Hinton wrote a story headlined: “Was ‘Baby’ Thomsen Clever Nazi Spy or Just a Lovable Little Addlepate?”

The murderous brutality of the Nazi regime was certainly at odds with the soft, animal-loving image Bebe Thomsen portrayed. Of course, it wasn’t the regime’s only brutal contradiction, said Jan Mohnhaupt, author of “Animals in National Socialism,” published last year in Germany.

“The Nazis had not one vision of what animals would stand for,” Mohnhaupt wrote in an email. “Basically, animals were judged on what benefits they had for society and for the state.”

This led to numerous inconsistencies. Cats were branded as “Jewish” animals, but because they hunted mice and rats, they were praised as aids to public hygiene. Some top Nazis opposed hunting. Others reveled in it. Hermann Göring owned a succession of lions.

Wrote Mohnhaupt: “We can say that in the Nazis’ view of animals, the whole contradiction of their ideologies is reflected.”

As for that bromide about the Fuehrer — “Even Hitler loved his dog” — “I would question whether he ‘really’ loved his dog or whether he rather loved the idea that his dog obeyed him,” Mohnhaupt wrote.

Perhaps that was also the appeal to Bebe Thomsen, who died in 1973 at the age of 81 in Neustadt in Holstein, a town on the Baltic Sea, never fulfilling her vow to return to America.

Thomsen never found Bienchen either. It’s possible that somewhere in Rock Creek Park there rests the skeleton of a foreign squirrel, a little silver bell on a ribbon around its neck.

