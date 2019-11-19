Bei Bei is traveling free of charge on a FedEx Boeing 777 freighter jet that will make the 8,508-mile nonstop haul from Dulles International Airport.

Bei Bei is the only cargo, and the cavernous airplane has a huge image of him chewing bamboo emblazoned on its fuselage.

The bear can’t use tray tables, but he will have 66 pounds of bamboo, two pounds of apples and pears, two bags of panda biscuits and two pounds of cooked sweet potatoes to eat.

Bei Bei will be accompanied on the plane by the zoo’s chief veterinarian, Don Neiffer, and assistant curator of giant pandas, Laurie Thompson. They will stay briefly in China to get Bei Bei settled.

Once in Chengdu, he will be greeted by experts from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, who will drive him to the Bifenxia Panda Base, about 90 miles southwest of Chengdu.

He will be in quarantine for 30 days, and when he reaches maturity in about three years, he will enter a breeding program.

Bei Bei is the latest of the zoo’s three giant panda cubs to depart, and he could be the last cub in Washington for a while, closing a chapter in local history that began 14 years ago.

China owns and leases all giant pandas in U.S. zoos. The animals, and especially their cubs, have been part of the relationship between the two countries through good times and bad, from the Cold War to the current trade tensions and turmoil in Hong Kong.

But the zoo has not had a cub since Bei Bei was born in 2015.

Its adult giant pandas — the female, Mei Xiang, and the male, Tian Tian — did not produce one this year. Mei Xiang, zoo officials have said, is of “advanced maternal age,” and it is unlikely that she will get pregnant again.

On Tuesday, zoo officials and keepers said their goodbyes.

“One would expect it to get easier,” said Pamela Baker-Masson, a spokeswoman at the zoo, referring to the third panda cub to depart. “Logistically, everything is smooth. . . . But there is this undeniable attachment that I have to this bear.”

She said Bei Bei is “incredibly charismatic” and has “a very distinct charm.”

“I’ve come to know him,” Baker-Masson said. “And I remember the day he was born.”

It’s not clear how, or if, the zoo would get giant panda cubs again. Nor is it clear whether the Chinese will want the two adults back when their lease expires next year on Dec. 7.

Both were born in China, and their lease has already been extended twice by the Chinese since the animals arrived at the zoo in 2000.

The National Zoo has had giant pandas almost continuously for 47 years.

“We’re talking about where we want our research to go in the future,” Brandie Smith, the zoo’s deputy director, has said. “A big part of our research was on giant panda reproduction.”

“It’s almost like it’s the end of that era,” she said. “What fills in that space?”

Under the agreement with the Chinese, all giant panda cubs born in U.S. zoos must be sent to a breeding program in China once they turn 4 years old. Bei Bei turned 4 on Aug. 22. Two of the zoo’s cubs have already been shipped to China — Tai Shan in 2010 and Bao Bao in 2017.

The zoo’s first giant pandas, Hsing-Hsing, a male, and Ling-Ling, a female, were gifts from China during the administration of President Richard Nixon in 1972.

Ling-Ling died in 1992. Hsing-Hsing died in 1999.

As few as 1,864 giant pandas live in the wild, while several hundred more live in zoos and breeding centers around the world. Their conservation status is listed as vulnerable.

As keepers got Bei Bei ready for his flight Tuesday, Baker-Masson said it is difficult seeing him go and knowing that he would be the zoo’s last panda cub for a while.

“I will look forward to giant panda cubs in the future,“ she said.

