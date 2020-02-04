The quarter-ton creature came to Baltimore in 2002, the aquarium said and had been seen by millions. She had been stranded in Long Island Sound, with a left flipper that was infected and later amputated, the aquarium said.

The procedure saved Calypso’s life, according to the aquarium. But it disqualified the sea turtle from a return to nature.

Considered “unreleasable,” the aquarium said, Calypso clearly seemed to thrive in Baltimore.

It underwent a substantial surge in weight.

When she arrived, theaquarium said, she weighed about a half-dozen pounds. But she grew, the aquarium said to nearly 500.

What caused her death was not known, the aquarium said.

She had been in good health throughout her life, according to the aquarium. In the days before her death, she showed “no clear signs of illness or distress.”

A necropsy will be performed to provide more information on why the died.

What the zoo does know, it indicated, was that she “will be profoundly missed by Aquarium staff, volunteers, and visitors alike.”

For years, Calypso had been an icon of the institution, the aquarium said.

She had been for visitors a symbole of the wonder of the oceans, and played the same role for staff members who saw her each day, the aquarium said.

Not only do sea turtles symbolize life in today’s oceans, according to online references, but they connect us with the earth’s prehistory.

Sea turtles “have roamed the Earth’s oceans for the last 110 million years,” according to the World Wildlife Fund.

They are in addition, creatures clothed in some mystery.

“What we do know,” the WWF said on its website, “ is that sea turtles live a long time (some can live up to 50 years or more) and have similar lifespans to humans.”