As of 5 p.m. the high, as recorded at Reagan National Airport, was a happily springlike 78.
That failed by a single degree to match the average high of 79 for Washington on May 25.
Nor did the morning’s low fall far from the averaged-out readings of previous years. Tuesday’s low of 58 came in only three degrees below the average of 61.
The day’s average — an average of the high and the low — came to 68 degrees, just two below the 70-degree reading that is average in Washington for May 25.
Sometimes, in a city of so many unique qualities, we may find ourselves uncomfortable with merely conforming to an average.
In addition, weather seldom pleases all of us. Yet, if conditions described as just average may meet with broad approval, such conditions may be found here in May.
The image of May seems essentially favorable, and the idea of the month may not arouse instinctive hostility.
With this in mind, Tuesday seemed so pleasurable for so long that we might almost have guessed that it represented a Washington day in May, with readings close to the averages.
Averages are computed from years of data. The average for any date does not imply that the actual conditions encountered on that date need be anything like that.
Some days will be colder and some warmer. Often by a lot.
So by its very proximity to the average, Tuesday was unusual and differed from the conventional conception of average.
In fact, so far in May, the number of perfectly average days here with perfectly average temperatures has been zero.
Only two days all month were closer to average than Tuesday.
May 18 was one degree below and Monday turned out one degree above. (Although Monday’s was an odd reading; the high temperature came in early morning, a vestige of our rather hot Sunday.)
Besides, an average late May day differs in another way from, say, an average day in Washington in January, or February.
Unlike an average day in harsh winter or steamy summer, a day such as Tuesday provided a profusion of pleasant hours. They extended past late afternoon and well into the evening.
The golden rays of the slowly sinking sun cast long late-day shadows on a city of green lawns and green trees in full leaf. The sun painted the sides of buildings in stripes of bright orange. It glowed in windows.
As it headed toward its rendezvous with the western horizon, it seemed to sink reluctantly — not setting, according to data from the National Weather Service, until 8:23 p.m.
As late as 9 p.m. the temperature remained at 73.
Grudgingly, it seemed, the day gave way to darkness, scarcely surrendering a degree of its afternoon warmth.
So it seemed that two or three things could confidently be said of Tuesday’s weather. It seemed delightful. It came close to being average. And like most of the days this month, it did not rain.