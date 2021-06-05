You can imagine the conversation Arnott and Juhl had with their superiors when they got back to Norfolk. The tone of that discussion is captured in the official flight accident report the Naval History and Heritage Command was able to unearth for Answer Man. It recounts the facts of the incident, from the hours each pilot had under his belt (811.8 for Arnott, 650 for Juhl) to the wind direction (at 270 degrees, it was from the west).