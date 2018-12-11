Columnist

Reading is fundamental. And usually it’s fun. But when it comes to the scourge of unread New Yorkers, it can be the opposite of fun.



Diana Zurer and other readers sympathized with Post columnist John Kelly about being unable to keep up with the New Yorker. Issues pile up around Zurer’s Chevy Chase, Md., apartment. (Diana Zurer)

As I wrote in my Monday column, the New Yorker is a magazine that carries with it what Bill Ardis of Tysons , Va., describes as a “psychic burden.”

Bill Butz of Kensington, Md., knows. “I sympathize with this morning’s column,” he wrote. “Some weeks, desperate for time, I pick up the just-delivered New Yorker thinking, ‘Please, let there not be anything in here I want to read!’ ”

[Some of us love to read. You got a problem with that?]

Andy Moursund used to own a book shop, which in the 1990s was in Bethesda, Md. There he bought and sold older issues of the New Yorker. He acquired multiple copies, stretching from the 1920s to the 1960s, all priced to sell and with a discount for volume purchases.

“So one day this lovely lady walks in, says she’s a big New Yorker fan and that she’s made a vow to herself to read two New Yorkers every night before going to bed, cover to cover,” wrote Andy, who lives in Kensington.

Over several years, the woman — a retired George Washington University librarian — came in and bought every issue she could find, beginning with the early ’30s and working her way through the ’60s, from Dorothy Parker to A.J. Liebling, J.D. Salinger to John Updike.

“And finally she did complete it,” Andy wrote. “She’d run out of issues, reading every issue I had over the course of about three or four years.”

And what did she do then?

“She sold them all back to me and went back to reading current issues,” Andy wrote. “Cover to cover, of course.”

You’d expect Avery Comarow to love magazines. He used to work at U.S. News & World Report, after all.

“My wife has said that even those who think they know me would be surprised at my determination to read at every opportunity,” wrote Avery, of Potomac, Md. “My question is, what’s so strange about bringing a book or magazine to the sink so I can read a couple of pages while I brush my teeth?”

Michel Stevens of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., counts herself a fervent reader. There are rarely fewer than 10 books in her reading queue.

“I own a T-shirt that says ‘I read past my bedtime,’ a refrain I frequently heard from my parents,” Michel wrote. “P.S.: Could you give a plug for libraries, many grossly underfunded and struggling to stay relevant with the funds they do get?”

I’d be happy to: Support your library!

Finally, Anne Riordan of Easton, Md., writes: “Your column today reminded me of a comment by a constant reader friend of mine: ‘I am not afraid of dying, but I hate to think about all the wonderful books that will be published after I die that I will never get to read.’ ”

EYD, RIP

Not long ago I wrote about Evelyn Y. Davis , the “Queen of the Corporate Jungle” who died in November. My column lifted David Godofsky’s spirits.

“I never met her but I feel like she’s part of my family,” wrote David, of Oakton, Va. His late father, Stanley, spent a few years of his legal career doing securities litigation, during which he came across Davis at shareholders’ meetings.

“He thought she was a crackpot, but hilarious,” David wrote. “I was treated to his Evelyn Y. Davis impersonation hundreds of times over 40 years or more. Each one would end with him laughing uproariously. The story you told was just like my Dad’s stories about her. So, maybe she was flawed, but she gave my Dad so many hours of enjoyment that clearly she enriched the world.”

Davis famously said that she didn’t get where she was by waiting in line. In fact, she had that sentiment chiseled on her grave at Rock Creek Cemetery. That gave Scott Holliday of Lorton, Va., an idea: “I’d love to go there, assemble a couple of stanchions with connecting rope to form a line, and at the end of it put up a sign that reads, ‘The line starts here, Evelyn, take a number.’ ”

Helping Hand

There’s no waiting in line if you want to donate to one of our Washington Post Helping Hand charities: So Others Might Eat, N Street Village and Bright Beginnings. Each works with homeless families and adults in our area, putting them on the road to self-sufficiency.

If you’re looking to celebrate the holidays by making an end-of-year gift to a worthy nonprofit, you should check them out. Visit posthelpinghand.com to read stories of the clients they’ve helped. And then click where it says “Donate.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.