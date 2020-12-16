Members of Congress typically receive 200,000 tickets to distribute among their constituents for inaugurations. This year, tickets will be for the member and one guest only.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who leads the committee, said the decision to limit attendance was made in consultation with public health officials and a separate Biden-appointed committee working on his inauguration activities.

The upshot, Blunt said, will be “a live audience that resembles a State of the Union” address more than a typical inauguration.

The announcement underscores the Biden team’s complicated effort to strike a balance between following public health guidelines during a surge in covid-19 cases and staging an event that signals legitimacy and optimism after a tumultuous election cycle.

On Tuesday, Biden’s planning team formally announced that the president-elect would be sworn in on the west side of the Capitol but also urged Americans to stay home and refrain from gathering during the inauguration.

“This is a once-in-a-generation moment that we’re in,” Maju Varghese, the executive director of the inauguration, said in an interview. “What we’re trying to do here is be honest and transparent. We realize the moment that we’re in as it relates to the pandemic, so we’re leaning into doing things very different this time.”

Still, limited ticket numbers might not be enough to dissuade the public from gathering to witness the 59th swearing-in ceremony. While tickets typically have been required for official ceremonies at the Capitol, parades, balls and galas, members of the public without tickets have been able to assemble along the Mall.

Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Park Service, said he is waiting for direction from Biden’s planning committee about the land it needs for ceremonies.