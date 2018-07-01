BALTIMORE — Former Vice President Joe Biden urged Maryland Democrats to unite and end intra-party fighting ahead of this year’s general elections.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Biden spoke to at a Camden Yards fundraiser Saturday evening.

The event raised money for Ben Jealous, who won the Maryland Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday. The former NAACP president beat Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker in a crowded primary.

In November, Jealous faces Gov. Larry Hogan, who hopes to become the first GOP governor re-elected in Maryland since 1954. Hogan currently has a significant fundraising advantage over Jealous.

