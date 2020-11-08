Biden was declared president-elect Saturday, although President Trump is seeking recounts and mounting legal challenges to results in several battleground states.

The local applause for a Biden win springs partly from the fact that the region is overwhelmingly Democratic. Democrats tend to be more friendly than Republicans to metropolitan areas like Washington with its well-educated workforce and a growing tech sector. That’s even more true when the federal government is the largest single employer.

Trump demonized cities throughout his presidency and that continued last week when he falsely accused officials in Democratic run — many predominantly black — cities of attempting to “steal” the election from him.

Biden’s impact would be constrained if Republicans retain their majority in the Senate. However, that depends on the results of two January runoff elections in Georgia. Democrats netted one Senate seat in the election and two more would give them 50. That would effectively give them control because Vice President Kamala D. Harris could cast tie-breaking votes. Continued GOP control of the Senate would put a hold on the goal of D.C. statehood and probably mean less money than hoped for regional priorities such as transportation and housing.

Still, a Democratic takeover of the powerful executive branch ensures progress for much of the region’s wish list for federal action.

“The impact of a Biden win cannot be overstated,” Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) said last week. “It’s across the board.”

Here are highlights of what a Biden presidency means for the region:

Chesapeake Bay. Biden’s pro-environment platform suggests he would reverse multiple steps by the Trump administration that weakened protections for the world’s largest estuary.

“It’s pretty cut and dry,” Chesapeake Bay Foundation President Will Baker said. “President Trump took saving the Chesapeake Bay off the federal agenda. Period. We hope and anticipate that now, saving the Bay will be back on the federal agenda, as it had been for decades.”

Biden is expected to overturn Trump executive orders that made it easier for both water- and airborne pollution to enter the Bay’s watershed.

Transportation. Biden’s well-known affection for rail travel — he commuted by Amtrak between Capitol Hill and his Delaware home — should translate into increased federal support for rail projects of all types.

That raises hopes for getting high-speed passenger rail from Baltimore to Richmond. It should help improve speed and frequency of commuter rail. And it should make it easier to keep federal funding for Metro.

Pandemic. Local leaders are optimistic that Biden will lead a more effective battle against the coronavirus than Trump has done. The president-elect said Saturday that he intends to announce a coronavirus task force on Monday.

“We’ll have a much more deliberate strategy on the health care front, which is really necessary for any safe reopening across the region and the country,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said.

Said Fairfax Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay (D-At Large), “We’ll have an administration that believes in data and science.”

Business leaders said a shift in health policy is critical to helping the economy recover.

“We’ll have a coherent, committed, funded federal response, which we haven’t had to date,” said J.B. Holston, chief executive of the Greater Washington Partnership. “The economic recovery will therefore be accelerated. You can only deal with the economy when you deal with the health problem.”

D.C. Statehood. The House has already approved D.C. statehood, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is dead-set against a measure that would almost certainly add two Democratic senators to the chamber.

Advocates were disappointed that there wasn’t a clear Democratic takeover of the Senate, but said they had not expected Congress to pass a statehood bill until after the 2022 midterm elections.

“Our strategic plan was always looking at a 2023 vote,” DC Vote Executive Director Bo Shuff said. “The class of senators that’s up [for election] in 2022 is far more conducive to the Senate being controlled by statehood supporters than the class that was up this year.”

In the meantime, it’s a plus to have a friend like Biden in the White House rather than an opponent like Trump.

A Biden win “puts a statehood supporter in the bully pulpit of the presidency, as we’re trying to educate more people,” Shuff said.

Housing. Lack of affordable housing has been one of the region’s principal challenges, and a Biden administration helps by shifting policy to do more for low- and middle-income residents.

Biden’s platform calls for barring landlords from discriminating against potential tenants if they depend on housing vouchers or other subsidies. He wants to restore the Obama administration’s support for fair housing policies designed in part to prevent racially discriminatory housing practices.

A Biden administration also is likely to propose larger budgets for housing assistance and community development.

Federal Employees. Trump has waged war on the federal bureaucracy’s independence, job protections and compensation, and Biden would reverse course.

To start, he would overturn a recent Trump executive order that would sharply expand the number of federal civil servants whom a president could fire at will and replace with political friends regardless of their professional qualifications.

Biden also made clear in his acceptance speech Saturday that he intends to listen to experienced experts like Anthony S. Fauci instead of sideline and even mock them as Trump has done.

A Biden administration will “end the attack on the professional civil service and the merit-based systems that we have, end the disrespect for civil servants and federal employees,” Van Hollen said. “This will be a major change for the region.”

The region’s leaders welcomed the change to a Biden administration on a mix of individual issues:

●Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) said Biden would go ahead with plans blocked by Trump to move the FBI Headquarters from its downtown location to the Washington suburbs. She expects it to move to Greenbelt in her jurisdiction, although Fairfax is holding out hopes that it goes to Springfield.

●D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large) said a Biden administration would pay the District $43 million that the federal government owes it for providing security at national events such as protests at the White House and July 4 celebrations on the Mall. The Trump administration has stalled on reimbursing the city.

● Holston of the Greater Washington Partnership said the region’s many universities and colleges will benefit from the return of foreign students who have stayed away because of Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

For all the advantages for the region, Connolly pointed out a challenge facing an incoming Biden team: the transfer of power.

“How do you prepare a transition book from this administration to a Biden administration?” Connolly said. “There’s no common ground here.”