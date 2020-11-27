Late fall and winter is when Rehoboth Beach typically gets to crawl back into its shell, take a deep breath and fade from view for a few months. But not this year. An unseasonable energy is rippling through the town as business owners, restaurant workers, year-round residents and local politicians are still abuzz over the small community’s new connection to America’s highest office.

AD

The election of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States has turned the bright lights on this Delaware beach community where the president-elect and his wife, Jill, and their family have visited for decades and where they spent Thanksgiving at the dream vacation home they bought here three years ago. It’s not Mar-a-Lago, exactly (It’s exactly not Mar-a-Lago) but the notion the Rehoboth beachhouse will soon be a regular presidential getaway has many who live here bursting with pride over their local boy who made good.

AD

“I’m a registered independent, but I always voted Joe. I’ve always really admired the guy,” said Keith Fitzgerald, who moved to Rehoboth from Wilmington in the early 1970s and helped found the Back Porch Café. One of Rehoboth’s most popular fine dining restaurants, Back Porch has been frequented by an eclectic mix of Washington pols and visiting celebrities, including former first lady Laura Bush and the Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl.

Fitzgerald and his partner sold the restaurant last year, but he has remained in Rehoboth and couldn’t be more pleased that a town resident will soon reside in the White House.

AD

“Just the fact that we’ve got somebody from here that’s going to be president of the United States, wow. As a native son from Delaware, I have to admit I’m kind of proud,” Fitzgerald said. “I mean, it’s a pretty dinky little state. Not a lot going on. And now people in the country will know that we’re not the southern county of Pennsylvania anymore.”

AD

Rehoboth was nicknamed the Nation’s Summer Capital after the state built a paved road across Sussex County from Georgetown, Del. to Rehoboth in the 1920s, and a flood of congressmembers and D.C. residents began making the beachside town their summer destination.

But congressmembers are one thing. Presidents are a different ballgame altogether.

AD

Mark Hamilton, who has operated a Grateful Dead-inspired shop carrying tie-dyed hippie clothing, jewelry, incense and rock-and-roll themed gifts on Rehoboth Avenue for more than 30 years, is excited about the extra cache a president will bring to the town.

“It’s big news for our little town, I’ll tell you,” Hamilton said. “He’s just normal Joe in this town, but still. There’s a lot of pride. Now we can say the president lives here.”

Along with the pride is an acknowledgment by many here that the Biden summer home could be good for business. Like many summer vacation spots, Rehoboth was hammered especially hard by the pandemic. Restaurants, bars and small businesses count on summer receipts to get them through the year and health restrictions limited earnings for many establishments. Biden’s election, say some who work here, has made them optimistic that business will rebound and the virus can be contained.

On Nov. 7, when the major networks announced Biden as the projected winner, Christie Husband was working her shift as a waitress at The Egg, a popular brunch spot known for its lemon curd crepes and Eastern Shore Benedict. She had waited on the Bidens numerous times and said she was always struck by how polite and unassuming they were. On his first visit to the restaurant a few years ago, Husband said Biden visited the kitchen after breakfast to thank the cooks and took a selfie with the staff.

“When he won I was just ecstatic,” said Husband. “Hopefully it does bring more tourists here next summer to reboot our restaurant business. Covid has really put a hurting on restaurants down here and hopefully his election will help turn things around.”

AD

AD

As the news spread through the restaurant, Husband and the staff cheered the result. “Then we went into the kitchen and did a shot for him,” she said.

Similar scenes were repeated across the town that day. Cries arose from the screened-in porches of several homes just off the main drag of Rehoboth Avenue. “Make America America Again!” one homeowner on Munson Street yelled to passersby. “He did it! He did it!” a woman who lived across the street happily squealed from her porch.

A trickle of locals and visitors made a pilgrimage to Biden’s beach house in the North Shores section of Rehoboth. In small clusters at first, and then in larger numbers, people drove, biked and walked over to take selfies in front of the stately three-story wood-sided home. A small caravan of jeeps and minivans rode down nearby roads with passengers waving Biden flags out the windows and the drivers beeping their horns in celebration.

AD

AD

Sussex County leans heavily Republican and solidly voted for a second term for President Trump, but the village of Rehoboth has always been considered a haven for progressives and has a long history of gay-friendly beaches and bars. Trump signs are frequently sighted on the rural county roads outside Rehoboth proper, but are rare in town. Oversized Biden-Harris signs grace the tonier areas of Rehoboth — on the larger homes on Lake Drive, overlooking Silver Lake, and in the exclusive Henlopen Acres neighborhood.

The Biden’s Rehoboth getaway home, which they purchased for $2.7 million in 2017, is painted a bright French blue with a pool in back and broad views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in the distance and the grassy wetlands and Gordons Pond of Cape Henlopen State Park. Biden has been described often as wearing his heart on his sleeve, and his beach house does as well. A wide two-story outdoor staircase welcomes guests to the central entrance of the house. On each wing, a message is engraved in white wood slats above the first floor: “Beau’s Gift” on the right side and “Jill Forever” on the left.

The house’s location has special meaning. As a senator, Biden had helped transfer ownership of some of Cape Henlopen parklands from the military — which had used the area to defend against submarine attack during World War II — to the State of Delaware. A short bike ride away from Biden’s home is a homage to his contribution: a park conference center, named the Biden Environmental Training Center.

AD

AD

Kathy McGuiness, Delaware’s state auditor, grew up in Rehoboth and served as a city councilperson here for 18 years. She can’t remember a time when the Bidens weren’t part of the community. One of her older sisters even babysat Beau and Hunter Biden when their recently widowed father brought them here beginning in the 1970s.

For McGuiness, the Bidens are part of the fabric of Rehoboth and she thinks the appeal of the town for them is its laid-back vibe and their ability to walk around without a parade of gawkers trailing behind them.

“I don’t mean this in a condescending way because he’s obviously the president-elect, but he’s a nice normal person who would come up and say hello and even remember your name,” McGuiness said sitting outside of the Coffee Mill, a longtime popular coffee shop in a downtown alley. “He’s our Joe.”

It will soon become much harder, of course, for the Bidens to enjoy Rehoboth entirely on their own terms. The security footprint around the president-elect is already changing — and expanding. When the soon-to-be first couple went biking in Cape Henlopen State Park earlier this month, there were two agents flanking them through the Gordons Pond bike loop, and more security ahead scoping out his path. The town’s merchants were abuzz that same weekend when the Secret Service came to secure a specialty homemade soaps shop on First Street so Joe could pop in to do a little shopping. Word spread rapidly that he prefers pine-scented soap.

AD

AD

A president’s presence can drive up home values, and typically creates some sporadic traffic headaches when police block off road crossings to make way for the presidential motorcade. Rehoboth’s main artery, Coastal Highway, is already a painful stop-and-go ride most days in the summer season, to the point that locals try to get their grocery shopping and chores done first thing in the morning before the tourists and vacationers have gotten out the door. While there are just about 1,600 year-round residents of the town, the population balloons during the summer. And more people visited Rehoboth in the shoulder seasons of late spring and early fall in the last five years, keeping the roads busy and making it a nearly year-round resort.

But almost everyone here says they’re perfectly happy to make the trade-off that will come with the added attention.

“Traffic is already a nightmare. Home sales are skyrocketing,” said Susan Kehoe, the manager of Browseabout Books, a major Rehoboth Avenue gathering spot in town where locals can get first-run books and a raft of newspapers from throughout the Mid-Atlantic, but also gifts and high-end housewares. “I think this will just make it a little crazier and a little busier.”

AD

AD

The store has welcomed the Bidens for three book signings in all — two for Jill Biden, and one for Joe Biden. In July of last year, as Jill Biden signed copies of her memoir, Joe Biden walked through the line of people waiting to buy his wife’s book. Kehoe said he greeted each one, saying some variation of, “Hi, I’m Jill’s husband. Nice to meet you. How you doing?”

“He’s the kind of guy who doesn’t look beyond you when he’s talking. He is always focused on the person in front of him,” Kehoe said. “They just couldn’t be nicer, more regular people.”