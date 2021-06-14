The Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth will use the $26 million to address numerous safety violations in one of its buildings. They include a lack of sprinklers, poor placement of fire alarms and no mass notification system.
“The prior Administration’s failure to repair this building has left military personnel working in a high risk environment and undermined Navy operations at the facility,” the White House said in a statement.
The facility builds and repairs U.S. Navy ships. Its life raft inspection and repair operation is the only such facility on the East Coast.