When John Kelly visits New York City, he says, he sometimes feels like everyone looks like a “42nd Street” Sharpie trying to sell him a bridge. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

There is no way to look good when you’re changing your shoes in a public place. I don’t care how nice the shoes are or how snazzy is the duffel bag out of which you’ve just pulled them. Sit down and take off your shoes while passersby stream around you and you’re always going to look a bit sketchy, like someone who doesn’t mind sharing an intimate moment with strangers.

I was in New York City, a place I approach with equal parts excitement and dread. I feel worldly and sophisticated on the train on the way up, but as soon as I’m spat out of Penn Station into the roiling Manhattan streetscape I feel like I’m Amish.

Everyone looks like a “42nd Street” Sharpie trying to sell me a bridge. Gotta keep moving. Gotta keep moving. Stop and you’ll be picked clean, like a broken-down car stripped to its axles.

That’s why proper footwear is so important. It was cold and threatening rain, so I had my black leather boots on. I wore them everywhere: to the Broadway show with My Lovely Wife, to the off-Broadway show, to the Greenwich Village restaurant that serves nothing but oatmeal.

These aren’t boots that you forget you have on. These are boots that constantly remind you of their presence. Each step was an awkward conversation: “Don’t we look cool?” said the boots.

“Yes, you do,” I said. “But you’re starting to hurt.”

“Fuggedaboudit,” said the boots.

New York is fine when you have a base of operations, ideally a penthouse. It’s a city that requires a refuge. But when you lose that — when your hotel has an 11 a.m. checkout time and your train home isn’t until 5 p.m. — you’re cast out on to the unforgiving streets. In your boots and with your suitcase.

A few words about suitcases: I’ve yet to find the perfect one. Our attic looks like a suitcase graveyard, where a lifetime’s worth of misguided purchases have gone to die. Hard side. Soft side. Rolling. Duffel. Backpack. Messenger bag. Dopp kit.

One year I bought everyone in the family a bag we came to call “the Turtle.” It was a big, blue, ripstop nylon duffel bag with a rigid base, a zipper along its domed top and a pair of handles in the center. There were two wheels at one end and a handle that telescoped out from the base at the other.

The idea was that you could carry the bag or you could wheel it. But neither way worked. When fully loaded, the bag was too wide to carry by the handles. It would hit you right in the knee, taking you down like a cornerback. And when you pulled it behind you, the bag’s inherent instability would cause it to flip over.

That’s why we called it the Turtle. Our four Turtles usually flipped over, one after the other, when we were running to catch a plane.

My wife and I were in New York for only a night, so we hadn’t brought much. Even so, I’d chosen badly. The small Tumi duffel looked fine when it was sitting on my bed at home. But as I wandered the canyons of the Big Apple, its shortcomings became apparent.

It was leather. Leather is heavy — picked up a cow lately? — and as the day wore on, the bag got heavier and heavier. We’d lost whatever shoulder strap had come with it and so had lashed on a strap from another bag. This strap was too short, however, so the bag sat freakishly high on my torso. It was lodged under my armpit like a bubo.

This is how I trudged on the High Line on Sunday morning, killing time as the outsides of my little toes were ground to nubbins.

It was at the Museum of Modern Art that I decided I could take it no longer. Forget fashion. The boots had to come off. There was a beat up pair of loafers in the bag, and I had to make the switch.

I plopped down on a patio chair in MoMA’s Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, yanked off the boots, unzipped the bag, scattered the dirty laundry, pulled out the loafers and slipped them on my throbbing feet.

There’s a chance it all looked like performance art.

