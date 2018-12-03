CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A bill that would see a Virginia post office named in honor of a University of Virginia alum killed in action in Iraq has advanced to the U.S. Senate.

The Daily Progress reports U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett said in a release the bill renaming a Charlottesville post office after Army Capt. Humayun Khan passed the House without objection Thursday.

The Virginia Republican says the bill will likely reach President Donald Trump’s desk before Garrett leaves office next month.

Garrett’s office says Khan’s alma mater previously agreed to rename a postal facility on university property, but the intended location has been changed to avoid conflict.

Khan was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star after his 2004 death. His father, Khizr Khan, became well known for his criticism of Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

