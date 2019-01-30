MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. — A bill aimed at keeping a Virginia facility that serves residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities open in some capacity has failed to advance.

The News & Advance reports the bill failed to advance out of the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, but a companion bill intending to prevent further transfers from Central Virginia Training Center residents to Petersburg’s Hiram Davis Medical Center will proceed to the Senate floor.

As part of a federal settlement agreement, CVTC is slated to close in 2020.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, introduced the bill and says CVTC currently has around 65 residents, down from more than 1,000 in 2011. He says the remaining residents “are the most needy” in Virginia and can’t be easily transitioned into the group home model dictated by the agreement.

