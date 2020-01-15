Some have even gone to jail after being forced with the decision to either drive to work on a suspended license or lose their jobs.
Senate President Bill Ferguson said it’s time to rethink state policies that are punishing people who live in poverty.
“This is a very important initiative to ensure that just because somebody may be impoverished or maybe struggling to pay a bill, they don’t lose their right to travel and to go to their place of work,” Ferguson said.
