A new billboard in Baltimore, sponsored by the animal rights group PETA portrays President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and a rat, following Trump's calling the city "rat-infested." (PETA)

A billboard in Baltimore, supported by the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) draws a comparison between the president’s son-in-law and a rat, playing off President Trump’s recent comments in which he called the Maryland city a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

The billboard went up Monday at North Gay and East Saratoga streets, near City Hall and the city’s central police district office and other municipal buildings.

It shows a cartoon drawing of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is an owner of some rodent-infested apartment buildings in the Baltimore area.

On the billboard, Kushner is called a “rich pest” as he sits on a pile of money on the billboard; across from him is a cartoon rat that’s holding a piece of cheese . The billboard calls it “poor guy just trying to survive.”

Calling Baltimore “rat-infested” started in late July when Trump sent off a storm of social media messages when he called the city a “rodent-infested mess” where “no human” would want to live.

Kushner owns more than a dozen apartment buildings that have been cited for roughly 200 code violations in 2017. The problems included reports of maggots, mold issues and mice invasions. One private investigator who looked into Kushner’s properties called the managers “slumlords.”

In a statement, PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk said of its billboard that it shows “smart, social, resourceful rats who are just trying to eke out an existence suffer when entitled landlords neglect humane rodent-control measures.”

The group also called for the humane treatment of rats in getting the rodents out of buildings.

PETA said rats in a way are like humans. The group said in its statement that “rat mothers are excellent, protective caregivers who sing to their babies and that rats giggle when tickled and can feel as much pain as any other mammal, including humans.

It gave several tips for how to humanely do rodent control, including abandoning poison and using “ingestible birth control” to deal with rats and having landlords use “sturdy, well-sealed containers that rats can’t chew through for all food waste and other garbage.”

The rat billboard sparked some reactions on social media.

In a message, @Jebobuddyscuddy wrote, “Bwahahaha!” Another message from @LukeRattler said, “No doubt PETA will come to the defense of the rats of Baltimore. That’s that street rats; not the politicians.”

It isn’t the first time PETA has weighed in with billboards in Baltimore.

Last summer, it got plenty of criticism when it supported putting up billboards in parts of Baltimore that urged Marylanders not to eat crabs. Given that Maryland is well-known for its crabs cooked with Old Bay seasoning, that also got people’s attention on social media.

One of the billboards said, “I’m ME, Not MEAT,” alongside a picture of a crab. And it said, “See the Individual. Go Vegan” and had PETA’s logo in the corner.

On Twitter, a message from @iSingForTheKing read, “Y’all tripping’ ...” And another Twitter user, @LaurenMcIntyre, wrote “Bushel of crabs with Old Bay, some Natty Boh’s! Let’s get to pickin! These people @peta don’t know what they just did!”

