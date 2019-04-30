ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan held his third bill-signing ceremony of the year on Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of the measures he signed into law:

BREWERY MODERNIZATION

Maryland will update laws regarding the craft beer industry. It will increase taproom sales, production capabilities, self-distribution limits and hours of operation.

CLEAN CARS

The state will expand a tax credit for qualified plug-in electric vehicles to $3,000.

EMERGENCY PHONE-911

Maryland is enhancing its 911 emergency phone system. It’s increasing a state 911 fee by 25 cents a month, and the charge will be assessed per phone rather than per household. A local government may increase its fee up to 75 cents in future years.

FIREFIGHTERS-CANCER PROTECTION

Maryland will ease eligibility criteria for a firefighter, instructor, rescue squad member or advanced life support unit member to qualify for a cancer or leukemia disease presumption under workers’ compensation law.

JUVENILE JUSTICE

A new council has been formed to create a statewide framework of policies to invest in strategies to increase public safety and reduce recidivism for youth offenders.

OCEAN CITY-CONVENTION CENTER

The Maryland Stadium Authority will be authorized to issue new bonds and financing terms to renovate and expand the Ocean City Convention Center.

OPPORTUNITY ZONES

Maryland will expand the state’s Opportunity Zone program and extend the More Jobs for Marylanders Program by five years, increasing the amount of tax credits available and expanding geographic and business eligibility.

PREGNANT-NO SOLITARY

Maryland will be the first state to ban solitary confinement for pregnant inmates and those in the post-pregnancy recovery period.

REGENTS REFORM

A new law is aimed at increasing transparency at the University of Maryland Board of Regents, after concerns were raised about the handling of a University of Maryland football player’s death. It requires the board to livestream open meetings online and adds four members to the 17-member board.

SOLICITING MURDER-FELONY

The state will make the solicitation of murder a felony.

