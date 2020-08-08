The creatures in question were birds.
The zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, reported that from April through July it has hosted the hatching of 34 chicks of 11 species.
Many have distinctive stories. Consider the two new Swainson’s thrushes, zoo residents since July 6 and 7, respectively. Their presence among us was described by the zoo as surprising. The last breeding of these birds in human care, the zoo said, had been in Great Britain in the 1950s.
The new feathered delegation includes three song sparrows. They are the first born at the Connecticut Avenue site in its 131-year history, the zoo said.
Baltimore orioles, maybe more familiar to many of us on the baseball field than the streets, also showed up. Five emerged at the zoo June 11 and 12.
Altogether, the new avian arrivals include ducks, flamingos and a pigeon, the zoo said July 31.
Adults of their species range across the color spectrum, from the indigo bunting to the redhead duck, rose-breasted grosbeak and red-legged seriema.
The running speed of the latter, the zoo said, has been clocked at 43 mph.