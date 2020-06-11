The museum near the Virginia-Tennessee line said it plans to resume normal hours of operation. The museum intends to cap the number of people in the building at any one time at 100. That includes visitors, staff and volunteers.
All three groups will be required to wear face masks while inside the facility as well. Visitors who don’t bring their own will be provided one at the front desk.
