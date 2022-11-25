Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Black Friday began as gray Friday in Washington, but as the hours passed, it became a bright warm Friday, the warmest here in almost two weeks. The mercury reached a pleasant 64 in the afternoon, the highest reading recorded here since Nov. 12, when it was 72.

The temperature and the afternoon sunshine almost seemed an orange-tinted elegy for the inexorable passing of warmer times.

A high of 64 does not again become average here until April. On Friday it seemed almost in visual conflict with the many signs of the turning of the year.

One such sign was the early descent of the sun. By 4 p.m. it sent beams of pale late-day light along the rooftops of rowhouses, into the crowns of leaf-shorn trees and through office windows and onto interior walls.

At first, the damp gray of morning seemed suited to the day, fostering sleep for those enjoying a day off or perhaps recovering from Thanksgiving observance.

Then came the bright hours. They may have aroused an instinct to stroll, summoned our inner shoppers or prompted thoughts of warm seasons now gone. Or all of those at once.

