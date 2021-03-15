The change, D.C. officials said, is temporary and will allow officials to study the effects of having vehicles there as the District debates how much of the plaza should remain a pedestrian-only space.

“It will allow us to see what seems to work as we think of how a permanent installation at the plaza might look,” D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio said.

Cars on Monday arrived at a trickle, turning haltingly onto the plaza. Barricades and traffic markers separate the open lanes from the center of the road, where 35-foot-tall block letters spell out “Black Lives Matter” in bright yellow on the pavement.

According to the District Department of Transportation, the two lanes will remain open to cars through mid-April.

Pepco, the city’s electric power utility, is scheduled to begin construction work in and around the plaza next month that officials said will help to bolster the District’s electrical grid. When that project begins, Falcicchio said, Black Lives Matter Plaza’s traffic pattern will probably change again.

Disruptions as a result of construction largely will be centered along the east side of 16th Street and are expected to last four to six weeks.

Falcicchio has said the reopening of Black Lives Matter Plaza is a priority for hotels and busi­nesses in the area that have lost money amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

A front-desk worker at the St. Regis, a luxury hotel at 16th and K streets NW, said the driving lanes will be a welcome change for hotel guests and employees who, for months, have directed people through alleys and side streets to reach the hotel entrance.

“I’m so excited we have two lanes now,” said the hotel worker, who declined to give her name because she was not authorized to speak to the news media. “We’ve had so many issues trying to help guests find their way in, and by the time they get here, they’re furious. This will make things so much easier.”

A spokesperson for Marriott International, which owns the St. Regis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening. Hotel management at the Hay-Adams, at 16th and H streets NW, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Black Lives Matter Plaza has been closed to vehicles since early June amid demonstrations calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) renamed the stretch in honor of the movement days after the Trump administration oversaw the forceful clearing of peaceful protesters with chemical sprays and officers on horseback. That law enforcement action is the subject of a congressional investigation.

The plaza has become the heart of the District’s protest scene — a gathering space for activists where life-size murals of civil rights leaders and slogans calling for equality were placed in doorways and over boarded-up windows. Hundreds of protest posters were hung along a no-climb fence that still encircles Lafayette Square.

In January, workers took down stacks of plywood that had shielded businesses’ windows and glass facades. It was a sign, officials said, that the District and its businesses were ready to reopen.

Should more large-scale protests occur in the future, Falcicchio said, the city is prepared to temporarily shut down the plaza, as needed, to accommodate demonstrations.