The book would have been perfectly timed to provide a unique perspective on racial turmoil in America. Instead, it was being undermined by a most ill-timed virus.

I recently spoke with Carr to see how his spirits were holding up and what he planned to do next.

Carr appeared to be taking the setback in stride. He was disappointed, to be sure, but he hadn’t given up.

“I’m not just the author of the book; I’m the publisher and the book agent,” he said with a laugh. “I hope to start on my second book soon.”

The D.C. region has had its share of talented Black cartoonists: Brumsic Brandon Jr., who was born in the District and went on to create syndicated comic strip “Luther,” which was published from 1968 to 1986.

Aaron McGruder, who was living in Columbia, Md., when he created “The Boondocks,” which was syndicated in national newspapers from 1999 to 2006.

There’s also Darrin Bell, the California-based creator of the popular comic strip “Candorville” and syndicated cartoonist who won a Pulitzer for The Washington Post in 2019.

Carr, a native of Baltimore now living in Columbia, is at 88 one of the pioneers. Since his graduation with an art degree from what was Morgan State College in 1955, his work has appeared in a variety of Black publications, such as the Baltimore and Washington Afro-American newspapers, Ebony magazine and the now-defunct Negro Digest.

He still draws every day. “Drawing is how I process current events, vent, let off steam,” he said. Exercising three times a week, dancing and staying in touch with a network of lifelong friends helps keeps his creative juices flowing, he said.

His latest drawing reads, “Say her name.” The first letters of Breonna Taylor’s name are written on the ground along with empty gun cartridges, in memory of the 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot in her bed by Louisville police officers. None of the officers have been charged in her killing.

Carr’s work appears in six Black-owned newspapers, including the D.C.-based Washington Informer.

In 1960, he took a job as an illustrator for the Social Security Administration’s Visual Graphics Section. But after work, Carr would turn his attention to editorial cartooning.

During the national racial reckoning that followed the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, Carr got his first big break when Playboy magazine published one of his cartoons. He also did drawings for another upstart ribald publication called Players.

But Carr’s goal was to become a political cartoonist. He retired from the federal government in 1989, as a section chief, and began to live his dream.

The book title, “Just Us!,” is a play on the word justice, and contains some of the 1,200 political cartoons that were conceived just for Black news outlets.

In the introduction to his book, Carr bemoans the dearth of political cartoons with a “Black spin” in White newspapers.

Although its true that there are too few Black political cartoonists working in mainstream media, there are some who would surely meet with Carr’s approval. Like Bell, who did powerful work about Trayvon Martin and police brutality. And Keith Knight, a Black cartoonist from Massachuttes whose comic strip “The K Chronicles,” which used to appear in The Post, deals with issues of race and class.

One of Carr’s cartoons shows two Black men standing on both sides of a robed Ku Klux Klansman in a police lineup. The title asks, “Who’s terrorizing our communities?” A Black woman who has been brought in to identify the culprit replies, “Well, it’s definitely not the one in the middle.”

His cartoons poke and provoke. So do the works of Bell, who is 45, and Knight, 54. Another generation picking up the torch.

Carr began drawing comic book characters as a boy while growing up in West Baltimore, in the 1930s. When his family made a temporary move to Philadelphia, he spent two years enrolled in Saturday art classes at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

He returned to Baltimore and attended Morgan State, where he majored in art.

In those days, he recalled, most media outlets depicted Black people in demeaning, stereotypical ways. Carr learned how to draw Black people with dignity.

While learning how to draw, Carr began to discover some of the subject matter that he would have to wrangle with for decades to come. In 1941, his mother and father were arrested and jailed for protesting police brutality in Baltimore.

Those kinds of arrests and jailings continue, of course, as does the killing of unarmed Black people by police. Some things, it seems, never change.

But Carr says he appreciates that he has lived to see significant changes in how Black people are portrayed — a comic superhero in the Black Panther, a makeover for Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima.

He is hoping the pandemic subsides soon so he can get back to work and show his view of Black life. He has a few things to say about this moment of racial reckoning.

“A lot of people are waking up to the realities of racism in America in ways that I have never seen before,” Carr said. “All I want to do is help them not go back to sleep.”