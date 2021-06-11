That’s where Addie James saw him — really saw him.
“She saw me as a person,” Williams says.
He didn’t know her and she didn’t know him, but that didn’t seem to matter. On the day they met, she offered him a place to stay.
“Come to my house,” he recalls her saying. “You need to get off the street.”
When Williams shares that story with me on a recent afternoon, he doesn’t do so with the eagerness of someone who craves attention or with the hesitancy of someone who fears it. He speaks with a steady purposefulness.
He wants me — and by extension, you — to understand the reason he has been working to secure the first-ever housing program for transgender men of color in the nation’s capital. For him, the effort is personal. He understands what it means to try to reach for success when, because of who you are, stability is elusive.
He understands what it means to not just know you’re a Black man, but to choose to live as one.
“I was met with a lot of trauma, a lot of very uncomfortable and unsettling situations,” Williams says. He hopes the housing program will offer other trans men a different experience. “We want this space to be full of intentional healing, intentional resources that will protect our Black men. We want to give them a space to be safe and free and who they want to be. I wish I’d had that opportunity.”
Right now, since it is Pride Month, we are surrounded by rainbow-adorned reminders of the slow but promising progress the country has made when it comes to LGBTQ rights.
On the same day I met Williams, I spoke with 12-year-old Laton Pfeifer Hicks whose Maryland community of Woodmoor has a group of residents dedicated to making the neighborhood more inclusive. This year, for the first time, the neighborhood raised a pride flag on the community’s flagpole and held a pride parade. Laton, who identifies as LGBTQ and uses the pronouns they and them, spoke at both events.
“In an ideal world, Pride Month would not need to exist,” Laton tells me when we talk. “People who are part of the LGBTQ community would be treated as everyone else.”
The seventh-grader describes feeling free from a young age to discuss gender and sexuality, but also recognizes not every family is supportive, not every neighborhood is embracing.
“We need to remind people that the fight is not over,” Laton says. “It’s still very much ongoing. We need to persist because these are human lives and human rights we’re fighting for.”
To hear the Maryland preteen talk is to feel hopeful about what can happen when people are accepted, no matter their gender or sexuality or religion or weight or disability (add whatever descriptor you want to that list). But to only bask in the inspiring examples is to ignore that within the LGBTQ community there remain economic, geographic and racial divides that can make the difference between sleeping safely in a familiar bed and begging for borrowed space.
June Crenshaw sees those who fall into the latter category. She is the executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, which has long provided housing to at-risk LGBTQ youth in the District.
Crenshaw credits Williams, who serves as the operations director for the organization, with seeing the need for housing and programming that focuses specifically on transgender men of color in the city. She describes the system that currently exists as not working for them and too often leaving them out of conversations, even when those conversations are about them.
The hope for the new housing, she says, is that it will allow the men to address their mental health needs and other challenges and leave connected to a job, a support system and a community, so that they can eventually find and afford their own homes.
The organization has, so far, secured two apartments and is now looking through applications to decide who gets them. Eight applications already have come in and more are expected. The staff hopes to choose two people by the end of the month.
“This is a pilot program,” Crenshaw says. “It’s starting small, but our hope is to expand it. The need is there, and we’re hoping that we will be able to expand this and provide long-term programming around it.”
Williams envisions creating a safe space where trans men of color can meet regularly and talk about anything — cooking or gardening or how they’re feeling pressured at work to present themselves in a way that runs counter to their identity.
Williams says that before he ended up on that street in North Carolina more than a decade ago, he had graduated from college in that state. After graduation, he says, he didn’t feel he could go home and he struggled to find steady work. He recalls an employment counselor suggesting he go by his birth name on applications and apply to “softer jobs,” such as nursing and teaching.
Addie James — “A.D. D. I. E,” he says when we talk to make sure I spell it right — didn’t judge him or try to change him, he says. Soon after he went home with her, he learned that she was a folk artist known for painting on cloth, wood and old furniture. One day, while walking along the tracks where he used to sleep, Williams saw a discarded round table and hauled it back to her house.
He recalls James painting it in bright colors with scenes that represented different aspects of his life.
“She left a part blank,” he says. “She said, ‘This is the rest of your story. Can’t nobody take this from you.’”
James died in 2011. Williams says he doesn’t know what happened to that table. But he describes carrying with him a different gift she gave him. He says for six months, she took care of him, allowing him not worry about his next meal and focus instead on what he needed to get off the street.
She saw him — really saw him — and then helped him see what he wanted in life.
“If she could give me that,” he says, “I know I can give it to others.”
Read more from Theresa Vargas: