“Negative thinking does not move you forward. I don’t feel like anybody owes me anything. Over my lifetime I took advantage of every opportunity I could. I worked hard, slept well, and ate and drank in moderation,” Martin stated to Lesley Atkinson with Fort Lee Public Affairs in a 2016 P-I story. “I followed my parents in their religious beliefs. My father built a cubicle under the step for his Bible study. He took the family to church and sang in the choir. He was a leader at home and in his profession. I can’t sing, but I never miss church or Bible study. I like to think I’m a reflection of my dad.”