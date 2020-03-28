The Fire Department said no injuries were reported. The fire took four hours to put out.
A church website described it as a nondenominational church started in 1991 that meets in the historic building that previously housed a Roman Catholic congregation.
Church pastor John Williams told The Baltimore Sun that the building was empty at the time.
“I just praise God that no one was hurt, no one was in there,” Williams said. “Normally, we meet on early Saturday mornings for men’s prayer, but due to the coronavirus, we didn’t meet today, so the building was empty.”
Williams said a church custodial worker who lives nearby believes lightning ignited the fire.
Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams told the newspaper that the cause is still under investigation and that lightning hasn’t been ruled out.
The church formerly known as St. James the Less Roman Catholic Church was dedicated in 1867 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, according to its application for the designation.
Archdiocese of Baltimore spokesman Sean Caine said in an email that the church had housed a parish until 1986 when the building was sold to a non-Catholic denomination.
