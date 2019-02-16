MOUNT AIRY, Md. — Authorities say a blind man was struck and killed by a motorist at a Maryland intersection.

Maryland State Police say the incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. Friday on Ridge Road at Windermere Way in Mount Airy.

Investigator say 49-year-old Rodney L. Featherstone, who is blind and was wearing dark clothing, was in the northbound lanes of Ridge Road when he was struck by a Ford van.

Police say Featherstone was directly in the travel path of the van, whose driver was unable to avoid him.

Featherstone died later at Carroll Hospital Center.

