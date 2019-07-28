Columnist

I cannot say for certain that the mosquitoes are in cahoots with the home improvement contractors, but I have my suspicions. And yet, the conspiracy doesn’t make sense.

Here’s what we know so far: The mosquitoes have gotten so bad in my backyard that there are only about 72 hours every year when we can sit on our patio and sip a refreshing beverage without risking being exsanguinated. There’s a 36-hour window in the spring, when winter has ended but before the little bloodsuckers have started to swarm, and another 36 hours in the fall, when it’s gotten cold enough to knock them out but not so cold that you need anything more than a light sweater to relax al fresco.

Because of this, we’ve often dreamed of having a place where we could be of the outdoors but not in the outdoors. In other words, a screened porch. But it seemed like a lot of expense for something that would be used at most a third of the year.

Then our next-door neighbors got a screened porch for the back of their house and we developed a serious case of porch envy.

We’d be sitting in our backyard, slapping at the mosquitoes and scratching our old bites when we’d hear the tinkle of ice and the tinkle of laughter.

We couldn’t really see our neighbors, obscured as they were by both the fine-gauge screen of their porch and the choking cloud of the insect fogger we’d detonated in the hopes of getting a few mosquito-free moments. But we could hear them: tinkle tinkle.

It’s My Lovely Wife who’s really been pushing for the porch. She’s of the opinion that if you want something nice, you should get it. To her, life’s too short to deny yourself pleasure.

Me? I am an object at rest. Sure, I’d like to be at rest outside, listening to the twittering birds, but if that means looking for contractors, inviting bids, choosing among them, fretting over financing, then enduring weeks of loud and dirty construction, well, I’ll take a pass, thank you.

I’m a fan of inertia, and before you criticize inertia, remember that it was an inertial guidance system that guided our astronauts to the moon. In my book, being anti-inertia is practically being anti-American.

We’ve tried different ways to reduce the mosquito population over the years. We tip out standing water from flower pots and drop larvicide in outdoor drains. But we live only a few blocks from a creek and it seems like nothing short of a thermonuclear blast is going to rid us of the pesky biters. So, my wife is in porch mode.

She went online to order a portable gazebo. “Quality made to last for years to come,” read the description. “Durable construction with steel powder-coated frame,”

In a few days a big box showed up at our door. Inside was a clutch of poles, a bunch of nuts and bolts, and many yards of polyester mosquito netting. All assembly required.

We erected the gazebo on our patio with a minimum of fuss then zipped ourselves inside. It was like being in a duck blind. To the backyard birds, squirrels and chipmunks, it was as if we weren’t there. They swarmed our nearby feeder, attacking each other with all the gusto of reality TV characters.

Then a storm came and the gazebo started vibrating in the breeze. I rushed around unzipping the mosquito netting so the tent wouldn’t catch the wind like a kite and end up airborne.

But as a proof of concept, the gazebo was a success. The smarter or more motivated mosquitoes were able to get inside — it wasn’t exactly hermetically sealed — but we didn’t wind up weak from blood loss.

We’re in the process of getting quotes from various contractors. They come and measure and sketch. Explaining what we want means standing outside, and you know what that means. I was out with one guy early the other morning. I looked down at my bare legs and they resembled the unprotected arm in the old Off! commercial, where the guy sticks his limb into the mosquito-filled fish tank.

So I wondered: Have the contractors hired the mosquitoes to bite unsuspecting homeowners as a way of convincing them to build screened porches?

But wouldn’t that be against the mosquitoes’ interests? Every porch that’s built denies the insects their sweet, sweet sustenance.

Or is it a bargain they’re willing to make? If we decide to pull the trigger on a porch, it means workers will be outside for weeks, allowing the mosquitoes to exact their blood tribute.

