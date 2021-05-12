The name for the initiative set to begin in fall 2022 honors the Black scientist who developed a cardiac surgery technique at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in the 1940s. It will provide the scholars with academic and financial support, including up to six years of full tuition, a stipend and health insurance along with mentorship and other opportunities, the university said.
This latest gift to Bloomberg’s alma mater increases the total of the former New York mayor’s gifts to the university to $3.55 billion.