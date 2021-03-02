I thought the bluebird was threatened. It once was, said ornithologist Bruce Beehler, a research associate in the division of birds at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. But starting in the 1950s and 1960s there was a big push to build and erect bluebird houses.

“That did seem to work,” Bruce said. “Bluebirds have been on the increase not just in the D.C. area, but throughout the eastern U.S. basically for the last several decades. They are doing pretty well.”

Glad to hear it. Why aren’t they doing well in my backyard?

“They don’t like suburbia very much,” Bruce said. “They like old farmland. That’s their favorite habitat. They like pastureland with woods around the edges.”

Bruce said bluebirds aren’t drawn to the sunflower seeds I put out.

“They like to sit in trees, then fly down to the grass to get a grasshopper.”

Grasshoppers, huh? I asked Bruce what would happen if I gathered grasshoppers, fashioned tiny collars and leashes out of thread, and then walked around the backyard holding them.

“Somebody would be worrying about you,” he said. “They’d make a few calls.”

So much for my bluebird lures.

“Bluebirds don’t really like backyards,” he said. “I live in Bethesda and I’ve never seen a bluebird.”

Do they know Bruce is a Smithsonian ornithologist?

“They don’t know and they don’t care,” he said.

They like Laura’s backyard. She’s seen bluebirds pick up bits of suet that woodpeckers have chiseled from her suet feeder and fly off with it to feed their young. She wondered if that was typical.

Bruce said it certainly happens.

“Suet bits are analogous to insects or caterpillars, which bluebirds like,” he said.

You don’t have to go far to see a bluebird. Bruce sees them on the C&O Canal, out past the Old Anglers Inn near Great Falls, Md.

“There are some openings along the C&O Canal towpath,” he said. “In the winter they like that.”

Not that it’s winter anymore.

“The birds think it’s spring. They’re making a lot of noise. Cardinals are singing like crazy. And house finches.”

Blackbirds — red-winged and the common grackle — are showing up.

“The crows are doing their thing,” Bruce said.

What is a crow’s “thing”?

“We have two crows around here: the American crow, which is the normal crow, then something called the fish crow,” Bruce said. “Fish crows are perhaps more common.”

And fish crows are the anti-bluebirds. They love the suburbs, especially strip shopping centers.

Said Bruce: “You think nobody likes those places, but they’re up on the funny weird edges, all the fancy stuff: Ionic and Doric columns and the weird froufrou they put on these crappy malls.”

This time of year, whole flocks of fish crows whirl in the sky, delivering a high-pitched call.

“Regular crows don’t do that so much,” Bruce said. “What they’re doing, I have no idea — something to do with communicating with each other and reproducing. That’s mainly what animals do.”

Ah, spring, when a young crow’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of communicating and reproducing. Is there a better description of love?

Can you haiku?

If spring is coming, it can only mean that it’s time for my annual Springtime in Washington Haiku Contest.

We’ve let a lot of things slide during this pandemic — I fear I have forgotten how to tie a necktie — but I remain a stickler for the classic, Anglicized version of Japan’s famed three-line poem: five syllables, then seven syllables, then five syllables.

Your 5-7-5 haiku should have a Washington theme. Send your entries — with “D.C. Haiku” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com. I’ll print my favorites and pick a winner. The deadline is March 26.

Once, I would take the winning author to lunch. When will that happen again?