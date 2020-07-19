The blur was on the tail of a passenger jet that taxied in the background of a TV show about a cross-Channel hovercraft being disassembled for scrap somewhere in England.

All these little details, blurred. Whoever made these programs didn’t want me to be able to see what it said on the hat, the poster, the airplane. Why?

AD

I mean, was the message on that T-shirt so profane, the poster so pornographic? Was the tail of that airplane adorned with a Gorgon so realistic that anyone who gazed upon it would turn to stone?

AD

I had to find out what gives.

There are several reasons a reality or documentary program would need to obscure something, said Nicole Sorrenti, chief creative officer at Half Yard Productions. The Bethesda-based company is responsible for such shows as “Say Yes to the Dress,” “The Last Alaskans” and “Junkyard Empire.”

“The first is if it’s a logo for a nationally advertised company or brand that is not already part of the ad sale on that network,” she explained.

AD

When it comes to advertising, there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and so if someone happens to be washing down their lunch with a can of Coke, but Pepsi is a sponsor of the show, then the Coke logo will get the blur.

The same rule applies if someone is wearing a Coca-Cola hat or sweatshirt. Participants in reality shows are told not to wear branded clothes. They don’t always listen.

AD

Clothing with profanity on it also will be blurred.

Another target is artwork.

“Let’s say we’re shooting a scene in someone’s home and there’s art on the wall,” Sorrenti said. “If it’s not something they made themselves, we typically would have to get permission from the artist to show that.”

AD

No permission: Blur.

The specifics of the scene inform the editor’s decisions.

“It’s about the context in which that shot is being used,” Sorrenti said. The longer something is on the screen the more likely it will be a candidate for blurrification.

A person drives quickly past a “Frozen” billboard? Fine. A person sits parked in front of a “Frozen” billboard? Blur.

“A lot of people are not shooting in Times Square because they have to blur out all the buildings,” Sorrenti said.

For privacy reasons, license plates and house numbers are blurred. Children’s faces are usually blurred. So are random bystanders who haven’t given their permission to be included in a show.

AD

AD

Bill Parks of Dominion Post, a video production facility in McLean, edited “The Bayou: D.C.’s Killer Joint,” a 2013 documentary about the Georgetown rock club.

“There were objectionable gestures — that’s a nice way to put it — that got blurred out for the TV version,” Parks said.

Only the director’s cut included unblurred images of the crowd flipping off the photographer.

Isn’t it a pain in the (blur) to have to touch up so many elements? Not anymore.

“Back in the ’80s, we had to do it manually,” said Parks. “We could do it, but it was a pain. Back then it was pixelating, that blocky stuff. Nowadays, that’s almost like a gag: Pixelate the naughty bits. That draws attention to it. ‘Saturday Night Live’ loves to do that.”

AD

Today, editing software like Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere make it easy. The offending element — be it Mickey Mouse logo, rude slogan or errant nipple — is marked, then automatically obscured by the computer. It’s only a little trickier if the subject is moving.

AD

I don’t know why I’ve become so obsessed with the blur. Maybe it’s because I find it a little silly, as if the TV show thinks I can’t handle the truth. Or maybe because it’s so craven: Is that Real Housewife holding a Starbucks cup? No free publicity for you, Starbucks!

Or maybe it’s because of what Bob Kanner told me. He’s a freelance video editor in Maryland who years ago cut his teeth on “America’s Most Wanted.”

Back then, they’d blur crime victims and witnesses because of the sensitivity of being associated with a crime. Today, even the littlest things get blurred.

Said Kanner: “It just brings attention to everything.”