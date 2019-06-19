ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board has approved a $27.5 million contract to tear down nearly 40 structures that were part of the correctional complex at the closed Baltimore City Detention Center.

The Board of Public Works voted 3-0 for the contract with Towson Mechanical Inc., which is based in Parkton, Maryland.

The contract calls for the demolition of 16 major structures and 23 minor structures. They include buildings that were part of the closed portion of the detention center, as well as some buildings that were part of the Metropolitan Transition Center, which was formerly known as the Maryland Penitentiary.

Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the three board members, closed the detention center in 2015. Hogan wants to build a drug treatment center on the grounds in downtown Baltimore.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.