Board OKs leases to move agencies to downtown Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to approve the final set of leases to move a dozen state agencies and more than 3,000 employees to downtown Baltimore.
The governor announced the plan nearly two years ago to move more than 3,300 state employees downtown.
The three-member board, which includes Hogan, the comptroller and the treasurer, also approved a $500,000 grant to plan for future redevelopment of the State Center complex in the city.
Overall, the state will be vacating nearly 1.3 million square feet of state-owned office space and relocating into 934,000 square feet of commercial leased space.
The governor’s office says this will save an estimated $7.9 million each budget year.