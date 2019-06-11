ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board is scheduled to consider a $27.5 million proposal to tear down nearly 40 structures that were part of the correctional complex at the closed Baltimore City Detention Center.

The contract is on the agenda for the next Board of Public Works meeting next week.

It calls for the demolition of 16 major structures and 23 minor structures. They include buildings that were part of the closed portion of the detention center, as well as some buildings that were part of the Metropolitan Transition Center, which was formerly known as the Maryland Penitentiary.

Gov. Larry Hogan, who is one of three members of the board, closed the detention center in 2015. Hogan wants to put a therapeutic treatment center on the grounds.

