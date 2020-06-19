The man began to struggle, and someone onboard called emergency dispatchers for help, officials said.
Marine Patrol boated to the area, pulled the man out of the water and performed CPR. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The victim was not immediately identified.
Virginia Beach Police were working with the U.S. Coastguard to investigate.
