VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia charter boat operator died Thursday after jumping into the ocean to try and rescue a sea turtle, police said.

Virginia Beach authorities responded to a possible drowning call about 2 miles (3 kilometers) offshore just before 12:30 p.m., police said in a statement.

Investigators determined passengers were on a fishing charter boat when the operator jumped off to try and save a sea turtle that appeared to be tangled in a rope, news outlets reported, citing police.

The man began to struggle, and someone onboard called emergency dispatchers for help, officials said.

Marine Patrol boated to the area, pulled the man out of the water and performed CPR. He was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Virginia Beach Police were working with the U.S. Coastguard to investigate.

