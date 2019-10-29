Officials say Hollis was supposed to make a stop in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday and check in with his girlfriend.

She contacted the Coast Guard on Saturday to report him missing when he did not make contact as scheduled.

Petty Officer Zachary Hupp says the men “were unaware that we were searching for them.”

The men were headed to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD