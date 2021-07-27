“We have found a way to demystify algebra for Black middle school students and those entering high school, by helping them understand that math itself arises from the language they speak,” Moses told me. “The poorest kids, Black or White, can be taught to turn ordinary language into symbols that they can use to solve complex problems. They will have the means of becoming involved in the nation’s knowledge economy and not get left behind. You’d think everybody would be all over that, lining up to fund and support such an effort. But no.”