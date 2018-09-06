HARRISONBURG, Va. — The bodies of a grandmother and her 12-year-old granddaughter have been recovered a month after they were reported missing.

Authorities confirmed Thursday that the bodies of 48-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio and her granddaughter, Angie Rodriguez Rubio, were recovered in Shenandoah County and Shenandoah National Park.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst said in a news release that the man accused of abducting them led detectives to the bodies as part of a plea agreement. Garst said Hareton Jaime Rodriguez Sariol has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, which carry a maximum of life in prison and no less than 20 years for each count.

Police have said Sariol was a family friend who had a “known history of infatuation” with Elizabeth Rodriguez Rubio.

